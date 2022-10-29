Chris Rea - Montreux Jazz Festival

Not Available

This English singer and guitarist is quite familiar with Montreux, having come four times but never in the past twelve years. After a decade of recording, it was the late 1980s that saw him earn popularity across Europe. He had been touring with a local group, Magdalene, replacing David Coverdale. Then he also quit Magdalene to record the album "Whatever Happened to Benny Santini?" in 1978. "Fool (If You Think It’s Over)" was a huge hit, nominated for the Grammy for song of the year. Rea’s European success was confirmed by "Auberge", and then "God’s Great Banana Skin" in 1992. In 2009, Rea had sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. His return to Montreux is a major event, and will of course take place at the Stravinski.