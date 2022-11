Not Available

Two DVD set that follows singer/songwriter Chris Rea as he embarks on his last tour as a solo artist, having been forced off the road due to health issues. Disc One features 17 tracks performed live including 'On The Beach', 'Road To Hell', 'Til The Morning', 'Heartbeat', 'That's The Way It Goes' and more. Disc Two features a documentary about the tour, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.