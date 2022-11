Not Available

Get up close and personal with The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson and their stunningly intimate Brothers of a Feather performance, culled from a 3-night sold out stand at The Roxy in LA. Featuring a first time ever acoustic mix of Black Crowes favorites, rarities, solo material, new songs and covers, the DVD/CD set captures the intimacy of the performances from the Robinsons never captured on tape before.