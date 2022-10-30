Chris Spencer: The Other Chris

Not Available

Not to be confused with other African American Comedian's named Chris has certainly been a challenge for this groundbreaking comedian. Being an accomplished actor, writer and producer has allowed Chris to work with all the other Chris's in every capacity having also written for the Wayans family, Jamie Foxx and was significant in helping Nick Cannon create MTV's Wild 'N Out. Chris was the first host of the syndicated late night talk show VIBE, which aired on UPN. There is only one word to describe this half hour of original comedy from filmed during the LOL Comedy Festival Series...hilarious!