Chris Strait: Laugh Till You Run Out of Air

If your type of comedian is someone who reminds us all how funny we all are, Chris Strait is for you! No funny topic is off-limits for this California native… but he's just telling his story. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Strait is a study in what happens when a man spends his formative years standing out. From being the only white guy among black guys in the neighborhood, to being the only tall guy among short guys in the boxing gym, to being the only man among women in grad school, Strait became an expert on people. If you don't believe me, try and count how many times you laugh while saying "that is so true!" He tells it like it is, never losing his smile!