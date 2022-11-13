Chrismas Night!

Not Available

Christmas Eve. Two Toy worlds live together in the living-room of a house. Two traditions confronted. On one side, the Christmas Tree, home of Santa Claus and his elves. On the other, the Nativity Scene with the Three Wise Men and the rest of its inhabitants. When everyone is ready to celebrate a quiet Christmas the alarm goes off: Somebody has stolen the sledge with Santa Claus' presents and Baby Jesus has been kidnapped! Christmas is in danger and both worlds blame each other. Follow our heroes, Sam and Sarah, in an incredible and enjoyable adventure to discover the real offender, learn from their differences and save the most magical night of the year.