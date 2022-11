Not Available

Zoey, a woman trying to find her role in this world, saves troubled men in search of her own completion. She meets Quinn, a guy who believes he is the world's savior. He must fight a 'friend' to the death to stop the oncoming Apocalypse. This is the story of Zoey taking her newfound charity case under her wing as she is compelled to help the damaged Quinn come to reality, while fighting her own past demons as they are revealed.