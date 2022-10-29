Not Available

n a remote area of Siberia, the world’s largest sect lives under the teachings of Vissarion, a man who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Sveta has moved from away from St Petersburg and her ex-husband Magomed, and now lives in the community with her children, Danial, Mariam and Zaur, and her new husband, the Vissarionite bell ringer Dmitiri. Christ Lives in Siberia (Jeesus elab Siberis), by Estonian duo Jaak Kilmi and Arbo Tammiksaar, follows the daily lives of the children as they go to school and help out with community chores. As we go along, we discover more about them and what brought their mother to the community. Their lives are juxtaposed with that of Magomed, who writes letters to the Russian government in an attempt to get his children back.