The Christ Tabernacle Choir -- the acclaimed powerhouse gospel institution from Queens, N.Y. -- joins guests David, Nicole and Lisa Binion, Calvin Hunt and others for a roof-raising concert filmed live at Christ Tabernacle. Songs include "Presence of the Lord," "Open the Doors," "Honored, Exalted and Glorified," "Make Some Noyz," "Master Restorer," "He Will Carry You," "What You Say Is What You Get," "Rain Down" and "We Have Overcome."