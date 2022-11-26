Christening and Launching Kaiser Wilhelm's Yacht 'Meteor'

Not Available

At the christening and launching, our cameras occupied a most enviable position, being within ten feet of Miss Alice Roosevelt and Prince Henry at the time the bottle was broken. The scene opens by the band of the Royal Yacht "Hohenzollern" marching up the platform. Next a close view is shown of the arrival of President Roosevelt, who shakes hands with Mayor Seth Low, of New York City. Next comes Prince Henry and Miss Alice Roosevelt, accompanied by Colonel Bingham, of the U.S. Army, and Ambassador Count von Holleben, followed closely by Admiral Count Baudissin, of the Hohenzollern, Adjutant General Corbin and representative officers of the United States and German armies and navies. The party immediately proceed to the launching stand, followed by our panoramic cameras, Miss Alice Roosevelt leaning on the arm of Prince Henry of Prussia. A short wait taken up by conversation between Prince Henry, President Roosevelt and his daughter here ensues.