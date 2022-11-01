Not Available

Christian Blake is the story of a solitary young man growing up with his closest friend Steve. Unable to handle Steve's flowering relationship with Lucy, Christian becomes obsessed, with tragic consequences. Years later, in a barely functioning mental asylum run by the sadistic Dr Rush and his tormented accomplice Floyd, the journalist Sandra White is allowed a meeting with Christian under the guise of attempting to understand the actions of his past. Her motives are otherwise however and her efforts at personal retribution simply result in awakening the anger dormant inside of him. The results are violent and catastrophic for all involved.