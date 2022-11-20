Christian Tissier - Aikido progression

Not Available

An emblematic figure of the French Aikido internationally recognized character; Christian Tissier. With is great abilities, he gained the recognition of the great Moriteru Ueshiba Doshu of Aikido, who allowed him to become his training partner during the eight years of his stay in Japan. Today leader of the French Federation of Aikido (FFAAA), he always works to promote Aikido, among others, through many stages around the world. This film presents, without a formal program, the most logical progression to climb all levels from beginner to the confirmed practitioner of Aikido.