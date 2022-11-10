1981

Christiane F.

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 1981

Studio

CLV-Filmproduktions

This movie portrays the drug scene in Berlin in the 70s, following tape recordings of Christiane F. 14 years old Christiane lives with her mother and little sister in a typical multi-storey apartment building in Berlin. She's fascinated by the 'Sound', a new disco with most modern equipment. Although she's legally too young, she asks a friend to take her. There she meets Detlef, who's in a clique where everybody's on drugs. Step by step she gets drawn deeper into the scene.

Cast

Thomas HausteinDetlev
Jens KuphalAxel
Rainer WoelkLeiche
David BowieHimself
Uwe DiderichKlaus
Jan Georg EfflerBernd

View Full Cast >

Images