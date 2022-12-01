Not Available

Christina Aguilera Feat. Lil Kim, Mya, P!Nk: Lady Marmalade

    "Lady Marmalade" is a song written by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan. The song is famous for its sexually suggestive chorus of "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi (ce soir)?", which translates into English as "Do you want to sleep with me (tonight)?" The song was originally recorded in 1974 by the group Eleventh Hour. It first became a popular hit when covered by the American girl group Labelle. The 2001 version by singers Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, and rapper Lil' Kim, recorded for the Moulin Rouge. soundtrack was a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 for 5 weeks.

