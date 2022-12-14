Not Available

Drug abuse is the subject of Christine, but once again neither the characters nor the approach would be too familiar to viewers. The hero (Vicky Murdock) is a pasty-faced teen in a windbreaker and ill-fitting striped shirt who walks endlessly from one peer-aged client to another during the deserted daytime of the suburbs. Needless to say, from the first shot, Clarke is on the trail: Steadicam shots of Christine walking take up the majority of screen time, with the journeys culminating in affectless shoot-ups in empty homes.