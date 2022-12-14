Not Available

Christine

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

Drug abuse is the subject of Christine, but once again neither the characters nor the approach would be too familiar to viewers. The hero (Vicky Murdock) is a pasty-faced teen in a windbreaker and ill-fitting striped shirt who walks endlessly from one peer-aged client to another during the deserted daytime of the suburbs. Needless to say, from the first shot, Clarke is on the trail: Steadicam shots of Christine walking take up the majority of screen time, with the journeys culminating in affectless shoot-ups in empty homes.

Cast

