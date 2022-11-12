Christmas a la Mode

Not Available

Since her father passed away, Emily has been running her family's dairy farm with the help of her mother and best friend. But this Christmas the farm has fallen on hard times, so Emily’s sister, Dorothy - who is part owner with Emily - and her handsome business partner, Charlie, show up with a proposition to sell the farm. Emily comes up with an ingenious plan to buy out her sister's shares and hold an online holiday ice cream flavor contest that goes viral with the help of a key ingredient, Charlie's amazing apple pie. Christmas à la Mode ice cream is born! Still, as the Christmas Eve deadline for the buyout approaches, Emily needs a Christmas miracle to save the farm and her father's legacy in time for a happy Christmas.