Christmas Again

Rowena aka “Ro”, a high-spirited 11-year-old hoping to add more spunk to her Christmas celebrations when her parents’ divorce is going anything but smoothly. Hoping get things back to the way they were before her father’s new girlfriend and her son entered the scene, Ro makes a wish to a mall Santa. However, her Christmas wishes go awry as Ro finds herself living the same day over and over again. Stuck in this endless loop, Ro must learn to love her new blended family and learn the true meaning of Christmas.