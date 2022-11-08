Not Available

Christmas at the Smoky Mountain Opry is the Most Magical Christmas Show in the Smoky Mountains! This holiday DVD has all of your Christmas Favorites along with new highlights from this season's show. Marvel at our Soaring Angles, Rockin' Reindeer, Jolly ol' Saint Nick, Enchanted Toys, Champion Ice Skaters, and most importantly, the celebration of the birth of Christ with the area's largest living Nativity! See our outstanding cast of talented singers, dancers, comedians, live animals, and a huge band spotlighting the orchestral sounds of our incredible brass section. Breath-taking costumes, incredible special effects and lavish sets round out this first class Christmas experience! It's sure to become a family tradition!