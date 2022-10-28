Christmas Comes to Willow Creek

Not Available

Two brothers' lives are changed forever when they hit the road to a snowbound Alaskan village. Brother Ray and Pete had been feuding for years. So, when their ailing father asks them to drive a semitruck full of gifts and supplies from California to the isolated Alaskan village of Willow Creek, they agree ---- reluctantly. Along the way, they pick up trouble when they're joined by Jessie, who is Ray's estranged wife and Pete's ex-girlfriend. Then, a blizzard strands the truck deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Miles from help, with time running our fast, they realize only a miracle can save them. But, as they are about to be reminded, Christmas...is the season for miracles.