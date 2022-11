Not Available

It's Christmas Eve, and Irv the Elf is usually the Santa's helper who helps get the reindeer in the air, but this year, things are a little different. Somehow, Irv's gotten trapped inside a plastic snow globe, and now a couple of kids named Heidi and Alex are going to have to team up with the heroes from their favorite fairy tales like Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Pinocchio, in order to make sure Christmas happens for boys and girls all over the world.