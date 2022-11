Not Available

In the middle of Fox Forest, a stray poodle named Winner that likes to play ball, along with Ari – a magical boy brought into the forest for protection from the forces of evil – have vague memories of a decorated tree and the gifts exchanged on one particular day of the year. The wise old owl, in his great knowledge and insight, reveals to them that it is all about Christmas! Thus begins a story in which Ari and his friends demonstrate their good-hearted nature.