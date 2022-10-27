Not Available

Jules has just inherited a quaint Christmas tree farm bequeathed her by her grandmother. This is good news, since she plans to sell it and use the profits to buy her dream home in the city. The farm needs a bit of sprucing up, but Jules is a natural fixer so she’ll have it cleaned up in no time to impress buyers and be out by Christmas. But the longer Jules stays on the farm and the more she learns how important Christmas Land has been to so many families, the more Jules starts to question her motives to sell. And when the perfect buyer turns out to have ulterior motives for the farm, Jules must do whatever it takes to save Christmas Land.