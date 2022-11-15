Christmas Moods by the Fireplace: Holiday Yule Log

Not Available

There is nothing more festive than a fire on a cold winter's night, watching a flickering flame rekindles the spirit of the holiday season. What’s more, the true sense of well-being and relaxation that this can induce is invaluable in the hustle and bustle during the holidays. Welcome to “Christmas Moods by the Fireplace”…pull up a chair, put your feet up and relax to soothing sounds mixed with images of mesmerizing dancing flames. This holiday yule log is everything you need to create the perfect fire in your own living room on your TV or computer, at a push of a button. It is perfect when it’s cold outside or you just want to curl up with the one you love for a special evening. Burning for a restful two hours, this program will not only help you to relax and put the trials and tensions of the day into perspective, it will also warm and comfort the soul in a way that you would not have believed possible from your television set.