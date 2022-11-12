Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Not Available

Emma Reynolds returns to Oliver's Well to celebrate Christmas for the last time with her siblings in the home they grew up in. After their parents recently passed, the siblings reluctantly agree to sell the family home on Honeysuckle Lane after the New Year, leaving Emma in charge of its belongings. While antiques expert Morgan Shelby appraises Emma's mother's collection, they find a hidden surprise in an antique desk that takes them on a journey to discover the power of love and family during the holidays.