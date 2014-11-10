Christmas on Salvation Street

2014

One day, one moment, one idea can change lives. Noah Davis is a Pastor in an affluent community. Depressed after losing his wife to illness, he is contacted by an old friend who has opened a mission in a rough inner city neighborhood. With Christmas approaching, he packs up and together with his two daughters, moves into Salvation Street Mission. Now the family must struggle with the challenges they face in the crime ridden community. Noah's inspiration guides his daughters, the mission and the neighborhood by bringing them the greatest gift of all, hope.