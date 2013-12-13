2013

Christmas on the Bayou

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 2013

Studio

Active Entertainment

When successful New York marketing executive Katherine discovers her workaholic ways are taking a toll on her eight-year-old son, Zac, she decides to spend Christmas with him and her mother, Lilly in her home town on the bayou. When Caleb tries to rekindle a childhood romance and convince her to move back home, Katherine is torn between the bright lights of the big city and the quiet, gentler rhythms of her Southern roots. Only a Christmas miracle orchestrated by Papa Noel can steer her heart to her true home.

Cast

Hilarie BurtonKatherine
Tyler HiltonCaleb
Randy TravisMr. Greenhall
Markie PostLilly
Ed AsnerPapa Noel
Brody RoseZach

Images