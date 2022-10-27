Christmas Rose

Not Available

Paralyzed at a young age, Jing (Kwai Lun-Mei) is a kind piano teacher who leads a quiet life. One day, she accuses her doctor Zhou (Chang Chen) of molesting her during a typical medical examination. Zhou is promptly arrested, charged and put on trial. The prosecutor of the case is Tim (Aaron Kwok), an idealistic lawyer who joined the law world to punish the guilty. However, as Tim's investigator Nam (Liu Kai Chi) helps him peel back the pieces, the more complex the case becomes. Soon, Tim begins to question the truth surrounding Jing's story.