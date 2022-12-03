Christmas Slasher

Not Available

When a couple of college kids decide to go on a hunting trip for their Christmas break, they get more than they bargained for when their past comes back to haunt them. An undead reindeer has set Mr. and Mrs. Claus on a murderous rampage of revenge- with the entire group as the target. As the group struggles to stay alive and figure out what put them on Santa's Murder List, feelings run high and love triangles are revealed. However, it will take more than love and Christmas cheer to stop the killing. During a fight for survival, the question remains- who killed Rudolph?