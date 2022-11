Not Available

The film "Christmas Stories" consists of two short stories, the action of which takes place in Russia at the end of the XIX century on the eve of Christmas. In the first story, a boy, Kolya, wants to see a star of Bethlehem, for which he goes out onto a balcony on a frosty night and gets very sick. The second story tells about a girl, Zhenya, who wants to sell her favorite doll to buy medicine for her sick mother.