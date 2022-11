Not Available

On stage, a little girl with blond hair and two side pony tails sings a song about Christmas. As she sings, we see her story unfold of wanting plastic Tauntauns and a Millennium Falcon for Christmas. On Christmas Eve she tells Santa what she wants. She dreams of being a girl on a galaxy far, far away; beneath the tree the next day is a shiny purple parcel. Is it what she wants for Christmas?