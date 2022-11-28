Christmas Time in Toyland

Not Available

Castle Films 1939 holiday offering wrapped up to make a Merry Christmas merrier. A visual kaleidoscope of the toys from all over the world from the cuddly to the curious and beyond...with an emphasis on mechanical dolls, monkeys, bears, rabbits popping up out of cabbages and choo-choo trains. And there is a rich sampling of animated displays that once graced department store windows - of story-book tales and operettas... and animated stop-motion toy soldiers, The musical track is drawn mostly from Van Beuren Studio's "Pastrytown Wedding."