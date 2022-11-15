Christmas Treasures: Discover the History & Origins of the Season's Greatest Traditions

Not Available

“A Christmas to Treasure” brings together the very best the season has to offer from all over the world. Discover how Santa Claus got his red coat, why we hang up stockings, where the traditional Christmas tree came from and why we eat, drink and make merry throughout the holiday. The magic of Christmas has been captured in this program for the whole family, to thrill everyone from the very young to the young-at-heart. This is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the nostalgia of Christmas past and look forward to a very happy Christmas present with all the hope of Christmas future.