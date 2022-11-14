Christmas with a Prince

Not Available

Pediatric specialist Tasha Mason is focused on one thing; keeping the kids in her ward as healthy and happy as possible. So when her high-school crush, who just happens to be handsome Prince Alexander Cavalieri, breaks his leg on a nearby ski-slope, Tasha is forced to allow him to secretly get well on her floor and she’s furious that a spoiled Royal is interrupting the precious healing time her kids so badly need. Soon, however, Tasha learns that some tough love and a lot of Christmas spirit, could turn this royal pain into a knight in shining armor.