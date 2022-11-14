Not Available

Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One year after Dr. Tasha and Prince Alec met and fell in love, Tasha is on her way to spend the holidays in San Saverre and get a taste of royal life. When Alex surprises her with a royal engagement, she spends her first magical days there trying to stay grounded while managing the task of planning a royal wedding. But when Miranda starts scheming to break the two up, it will take a big sacrifice and a Christmas miracle to make sure they get the holiday royal wedding of their dreams.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images