The Celts perform ancient Irish and Scottish Christmas carols dating as far back as the 12th century and combine them with today’s Christmas favorites. Described as ancient meets modern, this is the perfect blend of the old and the new. Full of breathtaking musicianship, heart-stirring vocals, foot-stomping Irish instrumentals, stunning light shows and blazing Irish dancing! You will laugh, you will cry and you will celebrate like never before with the simplicity and the haunting beauty of Christmas with The Celts.