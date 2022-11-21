Christoph Sieber - Alles ist nie genug!

Not Available

Christoph Sieber's Award-winning cabaret artist, comedian, writer and presenter. He is a regular guest at the "Satire Gipfel" (ARD), in "Die Anstalt" (ZDF), the "Mitternachtsspitzen" (WDR), with "Volker Pispers & Gäste" (3sat) and other in many cabaret shows on television. With razor-sharp wit and mind scant the cabaret artist the niches of everyday life and thereby pulls every seiners comedic art. In "Alles ist nie genug!" Christoph Sieber is seriously funny and sincerely angry. He shows a love lyrical and sometimes presents wrapped in candy wrappers cynicism that mention the audience concerned and the next moment Lets laugh.