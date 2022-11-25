Christopher Daniels: The Fallen Angel

Not Available

In 2002, ROH was founded with several precepts in mind: sportsmanship, respect, and, of course, honor. These ideas were expressed in the Code of Honor and that code was embodied by a handshake that preceded and followed each match. Enter Christopher Daniels, the man who declared from day one that he would not follow such a code, that he rejected those ideals, and as he built a Prophecy around him, worked to decimate what the code stood for. Whether he was facing Bryan Danielson & Low Ki in the first ever main event or Samoa Joe in a World Title Challenge, Daniels denied the handshake with every fiber of his being. Yet with a forced absence and battles against the likes of Claudio Castagnoli and CM Punk, things changed...