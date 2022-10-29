Christopher Titus: Angry Pursuit of Happiness

Not Available

Known as one of the best and most prolific comedians working today, Christopher Titus releases his sixth 90-minute comedy special, The Angry Pursuit of Happiness, his best performance to date. The show takes the audience on a wild ride from Titus’ solution to the world’s problems,he fixes everything in a way you wont believe, to his insight on “Here’s how life goes” to his ‘me-logy,’ where Titus gives his own eulogy. Titus takes this special to new comedic places he hasn’t gone yet. At an hour and 45 minutes it’s double what a normal special brings, as Titus says “We need comedy to get rid of our desire to kill”