Christopher Titus: Born With A Defect

"If you have kids it's therapy, if you don't have kids it's 90 minutes of birth control" Born With a Defect takes the audience on a wild ride through Titus' personal life, proves why he isn’t qualified to be a father, and why childless couples win. Titus again takes you down some roads that may be unlikely to win him a CNN Heroes' Award, but will always be hilarious. His reasoning as to why owning a Lamborghini is better than having children, along with more of his beloved dysfunctional personal anecdotes, will have you clutching your sides with laughter. This is some of his most surprising material to date, and Christopher Titus again shows in his seventh ninety-minute special why he is one of the best comics working today.