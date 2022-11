Not Available

The star of the hit sitcom Titus returns to the stage to discuss relationships, dating, marriage, and divorce in this Comedy Central stand-up special that takes an unflinching look at that crazy little thing called love. Christopher Titus may hold the key to saving your relationship. That is, if he doesn't manage to completely destroy it first. Either way, you'll be laughing too hard to care as Titus offers his unique perspective on relationships and romance.