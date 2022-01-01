Christopher Titus: Neverlution

Not Available

Neverlution debuted at the Montreal Comedy festival in 2010 to standing ovations. In it, Titus talks about bringing the country back to its former glory, the new generation, and politics. Comedy Central Records released a double CD of Neverlution on June 28, 2011.The 105 minute Neverlution DVD was available for pre order on August 3, 2011 and shipped on August 15, 2011. In a change from his earlier deals with distribution companies Titus got the rights to his special and will only distribute it through his website christophertitus.com. Titus believes that the web will make it so that artists can make the most with their art and support their fans better and the special aired on Comedy Central on July 3, 2011