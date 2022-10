Not Available

When a typhoid epidemic hits, Christy (Lauren Lee Smith) works with Dr. MacNeill (Stewart Finlay-McLennan) to save the people of Cutter Gap from disaster. But when she cannot save her friend Fairlight, she faces a crisis of faith. Amid the turmoil, Christy is also torn between her feelings for Dr. MacNeill and the Rev. Grantland (James Waterston). Picking up where Return to Cutter Gap left off, this installment of the series co-stars Diane Ladd.