2009

Chrome Angels

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2009

Studio

Active Entertainment

Welcome to Elliotsville. It’s like your typical American small town, except the residents are kinda robots. Okay, they’re not so much kinda, they’re pretty much robots. So what happens when you take that set-up and add a gang of sexy female bikers (cause if they were fat and ugly, it just wouldn’t be any fun) and some gun-toting redneck types (I know what you’re thinking: what, there are other types of rednecks?) into the mix?

Cast

Paul Le MatElliot
Frida FarrellGretchen
Eliza SwensonLayla
Brent LydicBlaine McCormick
Richard LynchTed
