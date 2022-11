Not Available

From Film Bizarro Jack has been hired to track down a fluid which can bring back the dead to life, but after an unfortunate meeting with a robber in a comic store, Jack is in the middle of a gun fight. Several of the fluid containers are shot to pieces and the now dead robber gets infected by the fluid. Sent to find Jack and the fluid is Jim, and when he finds out there is a re-animated corpse running around, they set off to the comic store together.