Vivian Vadim is a successful fashion stylist in complete charge of her life. Then she meets Henry. He's handsome, charming and very, very rich. Women throw themselves at him. But he falls for Vivian. Love at first sight. She isn't buying. But he won't take no for an answer. He pursues her with a passion. But then he has a terrible motorcycle accident and almost dies. He is determined to get better but it will take time. Until he does, he asks Vivian to take his yacht, the Chromium Blue, and his staff and give specially selected women their fantasy adventures. Allow them to reach their full potential. And report it all back to him in excruciating detail. Until he recovers, he will live through her and chromiumblue.com.