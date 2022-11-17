Chromophobia

Not Available

Clinical psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Haver begins caring for a mysterious new patient on the quiet ward of a psychiatric hospital. After learning the patient is an artist, she encourages him to draw as a form of therapy. Dr. Haver becomes fascinated as day after day the mysterious man draws the same exact image over and over. An unexpected difference in one of the drawings makes her realize that her patient may possess a curious gift. Dr. Haver's fascination turns to obsession as she is drawn into a world where the lines of art and reality become blurred and she is forced to confront her own darkness.