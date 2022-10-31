Chronic Town

Not Available

Truman Korovin is a lonely, sharp-witted cab driver in Fairbanks, Alaska, 1980. The usual routine of picking up fares and spending his nights at his favorite bar, the Boatel, is disrupted when his girlfriend, Emily, dumps him on one of the coldest nights of the year. After an acid trip, Truman winds up in the local loony bin. Imprisoned in a grueling therapy group, Truman gets re-acquainted with loonies who are his old cab fares, which includes a local stripper he has insulted more than once. In this world, Truman must find or lose himself.