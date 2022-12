Not Available

This is an omnibus consisting of three stories, all of which deal with deviations of the human psyche. In the story "Waltz", we learn about the first sexual experiences of a man who attends a dancing school in Split. In the story "Ave Maria", a cruel crime destroys a pastoral idyll, and in the story "Seas", we meet a family, living on an isolated island, that goes through an existential crisis ending in murder.