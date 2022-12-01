Not Available

The Chronicle of Greek Dictatorship 1967-1974, is a 37 minute documentary, unpublished for decades, that records important events, from the funeral of Georgios Papandreou and Giorgos Seferis to the trials of Alekos Panagoulis and other fighters against the regime. Voulgaris began shooting on his own with a super-8 camera, copies of which he later sent in Paris to Costas Gavras and Chris Marker. The latter decided to help Voulgaris, sending him a new 16mm camera and reels thus he was able to continue the shooting.