Mr. Godawa explains how understanding the storyline of the Cosmic War of the Seed in the Bible changed his understanding of God's Kingdom in this world. From seeing the Bible as a book of theological propositions to seeing it as a story of the battle of cosmic powers; Watchers, Nephilim, and the Divine Council of the Sons of God. He explores the Scriptures behind this transformative storyline that inspired his best-selling Biblical novel series Chronicles of the Nephilim.